Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd (LON:SEQI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113.55 ($1.48), 566,512 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 645,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.40 ($1.48).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

In other news, insider Sandra Platts acquired 2,384 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £2,574.72 ($3,364.33).

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

