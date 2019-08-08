Sentinel Protocol Trading 17% Lower This Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, DDEX and GDAC. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $265,678.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00023390 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014979 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,994,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, GDAC, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

