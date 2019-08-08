Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Gate.io and COSS. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $695,508.00 and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00263712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.01205894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00019572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00091380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

