Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

