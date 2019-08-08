Senior’s (SNR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Senior from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Senior to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reduced their price objective on Senior from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 193.90 ($2.53) on Monday. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 184.30 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.60 ($4.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $813.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.59%.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

