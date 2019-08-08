SelfSell Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. SelfSell has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 177.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.