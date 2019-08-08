Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.26. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 2,343,033 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.58.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.