Securitas (STO:SECU-B) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Securitas AB (STO:SECU-B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $143.60. Securitas shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 404,964 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 162.98.

Securitas Company Profile (STO:SECU-B)

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.