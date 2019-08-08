Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Reduce” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of STB remained flat at $GBX 1,320 ($17.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,410.85. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

