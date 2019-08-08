SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $24,989.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $24,989.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

