Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Science Applications International stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.70. 7,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,544. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $93.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $1,199,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,090,033.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 6,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

