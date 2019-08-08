Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,072 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 213,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 68.8% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 26.8% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,402. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.24. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $335.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

