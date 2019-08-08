ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCSC. TheStreet cut shares of ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ScanSource currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

SCSC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $797.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,489. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.