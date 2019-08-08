Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of Santa Fe Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SFEG) were up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 94,393 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 29,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFEG)

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits.

