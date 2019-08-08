Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Up 4.2%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.67, approximately 7,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 10,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.73.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.