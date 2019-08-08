salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,151,891,000 after buying an additional 230,376 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,691,907,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $575,272,000 after purchasing an additional 136,708 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $989,948.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,224 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,682 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.60. 541,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

