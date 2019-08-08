Saga’s (SAGA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an under review rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 44.10 ($0.58) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $494.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85).

In other Saga news, insider Eva Eisenschimmel acquired 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £10,086.56 ($13,179.88).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

