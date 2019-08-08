Ryanair’s (RYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Ryanair (LON:RYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of LON RYA traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 9.23 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,051,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.53. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. Ryanair has a 12-month low of GBX 9.05 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,454.50 ($19.01).
Ryanair Company Profile
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.