Ryanair’s (RYA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Ryanair (LON:RYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of LON RYA traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 9.23 ($0.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,051,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.53. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. Ryanair has a 12-month low of GBX 9.05 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,454.50 ($19.01).

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

