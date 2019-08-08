Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.46. Russel Metals shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 78,955 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc will post 2.4100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

