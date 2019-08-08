Rupee 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $34.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $170,694.00 and $34.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 35,443,050 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

