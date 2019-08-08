Rubycoin (RBY) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $695.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00023546 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005002 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin (CRYPTO:RBY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,214,182 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

