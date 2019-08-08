Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Royal Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:RYFL)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, 3,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65.

Royal Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; loans, such as residential and commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans; Harland check reorders; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and cash management services.

