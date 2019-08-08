Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,019.29 ($39.45).

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 18.75 ($0.25) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,337.25 ($30.54). 8,809,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,554.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

