Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$50.00” Price Target for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned a $50.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 1,072,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.55 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,832 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
