Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$50.00” Price Target for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned a $50.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 1,072,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.55 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,832 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.