Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of AQUA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,601. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

