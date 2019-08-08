Rotork (LON:ROR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Rotork (LON:ROR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ROR traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 312.90 ($4.09). The stock had a trading volume of 821,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 308.14. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 351 ($4.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

ROR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 338 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 314.14 ($4.10).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

