Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Irhythm Technologies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,416,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,643 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 194,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $92,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $293,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,504. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.94% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price target on Irhythm Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

