Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 29,218 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.31% of Home Bancshares worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,929,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,206,000 after acquiring an additional 230,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97,885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 8,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,179. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $60,660.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,552 shares of company stock worth $843,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

