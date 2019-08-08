Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 34,740 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.43% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $31.98. 190,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,519. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

