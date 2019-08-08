Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,674 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 765.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,823. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.