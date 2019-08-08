Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $5.30 Million in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.35% of Designer Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,236,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $5,915,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,706,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Designer Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Designer Brands news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $1,536,418. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DBI. ValuEngine lowered Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Designer Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CL King raised Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Designer Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Designer Brands stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. 9,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,092. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Designer Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Designer Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

