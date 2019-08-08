Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

GOOG stock traded up $20.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,194.07. 469,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,761. The firm has a market cap of $799.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,144.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

