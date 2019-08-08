Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 603,257 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $11,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFNC shares. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $25.03. 6,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

