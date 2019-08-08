Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 399.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $398,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 260,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 163,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 143,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $6,171,359.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,204 shares in the company, valued at $11,127,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 522,593 shares in the company, valued at $24,509,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,094,694 shares of company stock valued at $45,378,286. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,091. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.61, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

