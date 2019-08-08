Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.19. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $68.92, with a volume of 173,994 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCI.B shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$77.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.89.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

