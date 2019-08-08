Robert Allen Acquires 100,000 Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Stock

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) insider Robert Allen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 38.48 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.73. Intu Properties plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.48 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $521.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 104 ($1.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intu Properties to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Intu Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 96 ($1.25).

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

