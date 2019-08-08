Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,992 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA traded up $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $150.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $163.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.07.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

In related news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

