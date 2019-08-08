Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,227 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 25.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 91.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,801,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,198 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,095,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,833 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,955,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,908,000.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $45,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Vistra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,632. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

