Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 820 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NVR by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $3,467.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,508.80.

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,310.85, for a total value of $1,721,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,293.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,236.84, for a total transaction of $3,884,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,902,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,520 shares of company stock valued at $67,573,876. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $11.84 on Thursday, reaching $3,497.00. 237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,488. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,582.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,394.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $49.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

