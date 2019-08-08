Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 447.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 89.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 308.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. 7,138,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,873,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

In other Centurylink news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $491,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,849,209.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,788.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

