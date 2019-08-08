Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,113.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,542,000 after acquiring an additional 636,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,123,000 after purchasing an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,637,000 after purchasing an additional 55,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 714,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 631,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laree E. Perez sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $191,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,433. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLM traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,018. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $252.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.37.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

