Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 715.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Raymond James by 27.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,039,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 445,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Raymond James by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,785 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $8,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,040,000 after purchasing an additional 102,797 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $5,548,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $87.00 target price on Raymond James and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,137. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $61,494.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,714.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

