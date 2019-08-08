Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,560,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,900,000 after buying an additional 172,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,261,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 381,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,776,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,636,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,705,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.18. 774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,956. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.31 and a fifty-two week high of $305.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $12,417,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,885,376.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,474,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

