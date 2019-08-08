Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 15,940 Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Cardtronics worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics during the first quarter worth about $1,972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cardtronics by 203.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cardtronics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CATM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

