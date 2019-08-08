Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.98. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 20,962 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.55.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$281.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 21.42%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$63,607.50.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

