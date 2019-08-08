Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.20 ($30.47) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rhoen Klinikum currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €21.96 ($25.53).

Shares of ETR RHK opened at €23.50 ($27.33) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Rhoen Klinikum has a 12-month low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 12-month high of €27.40 ($31.86).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

