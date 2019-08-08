Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.89% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 273,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,144. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,431,000 after acquiring an additional 92,811 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 654.1% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 882,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 765,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 112,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 149,952 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

