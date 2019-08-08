Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 5.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.78. 42,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.04. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

