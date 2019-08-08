Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,174,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,500 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,118,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054,911. The stock has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

