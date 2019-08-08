Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.25. 1,893,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,477,775. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

